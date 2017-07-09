Older Posts...

Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

World's Oldest Living Male Twins Turns 104

According to the Guinness World Records, Pierre and Paul Langerock of Belgium who currently hold the record for oldest living male twins turned 104 on Saturday. The brothers have lived together most of their lives and both made a living as court magistrates.
They currently still share a room at a nursing room just outside of the Belgian city of Ghent.They both remained unmarried throughout their lives "because they always disapproved of each other?s potential partners".

They have less than two years to go before they can clinch the world record for the oldest male twins. Glen and Dale Moyer, of the U.S., currently hold the record, who each were alive for at least 105 years before Glen passed away.

The overall world record for oldest twins ever is held by sisters Kin Narita and Gin Kanie, of Japan, who each lived to be at least 107 before Kin's death in 2000.
