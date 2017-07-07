Woman pleads guilty to killing social worker, 3 family members

A Vermont woman, Jody Herring, has pleaded guilty to four murder counts in the killings of a social worker and three of her family members in 2015. Thursday, in Barre, Vermont, Herring admitted to killing the 4 victims and pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder.
She admitted shooting and killing social worker Lara Sobel as Sobel left work on Aug. 7, 2015. She said Sobel had a role in the custody issue that made her lose custody of her 9-year-old daughter. She also killed cousins Regina Herring and Rhonda Herring, and her aunt Julie Falzarano, because according to Police, Herring her relatives had reported her to the state.
In court Thursday, Herring said she regretted her actions and wished she were dead.
She is facing life without parole. Sentencing will come at a later date.
Source: NBC News
No comments:
Post a Comment