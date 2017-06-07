With all their years of leadership, why are they the most backward?- Charly Boy asks Northern leaders in new article

Ha ha ha, I laugh in an Igbotic manner. I maybe be a dreamer, but I came this far, vigorously chasing my dreams. Like it or not, I believe in the unity of Nigeria. I believe we still need each other, I believe that there is strength in our diversity, but I also know that there is so much disunity, injustices, hatred, poverty and hopelessness all being fanned by them against US to keep us in perpetual Mumuisim.
My Own Mumu Don Do.
Even though our brothers in the north have presided over the Nigerian state more than any ethnic group, is the north the Dubai of Nigeria?
Why is it that over 25million children are out of school in Nigeria. Out of which 18 million are from the north whilst Kano state alone has 5million beggars. Go Google it.
According to the UNDP 82% of northern Nigerians are living below the poverty line, why?
Nigeria has the highest number of young girls suffering from Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF) in the world. And 90 per cent of those young girls are from the north. Why?
Why is it that the base of pedophiia, child sex, child slavery and child marriage on the African continent is northern Nigeria?
According to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo,
the northern states "have the highest infant and maternal mortality rates in the country,
the lowest rate of child enrolment in schools,
the highest number of unemployed young people,
the highest levels of poverty and faces the challenge of inter-ethic and inter-religious conflict including the Boko Haram terrorism.”
Why?
According to Nasir El Rufai, the Governor of Kaduna state in northern Nigeria, "if the north-western zone of the country were to ever find itself on its own it would be poorer and more ravaged by war than Afghanistan"
Why did he say that?
With all their years of leadership, why are they the most backwards? Why?
What's all this gragra for?
Who are they deceiving. My Mumu don do tey tey. I know and understand the game.
On the other hand, A lot of my northern brothers have come to my rescue in my dark hours, so has my Yoruba brothers, my Ijaw brothers and if truth be told, more than even my own Igbo brothers. Yes!!!!!! Who is fooling who.
It's all a game.
But this is WAR, between THEM the useless leaders, and Us the impoverished masses.
Don't be fooled.
8 comments:
It's a question the Northern elite needs to answer sincerely. They have told thier youths that the south is to blame but how ? They ruled most rather the likes of Abacha, babangida put the money abroad rather than turning thier lands into dubai. The northern leaders are called elite cos of thier reaches. In the actual sense they are just like thier youths no brain. That's why they can't add value when they lead
A beautiful master piece from our mumu don reach progenitor
Ask them again
A food for thought,But Biafra are leaving them to fix their own wahala.Here comes the land of raising sun & may papa God bless mazi Nnamdi kanu
bitter truth, pure truth, true talk Mr Charlie boy
this is a scarry truth and the biafra's knows that that's why they want to separate from them cause with the northern is very difficult for Nigeria to grow
