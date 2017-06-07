Win N250,000 in the Homevida 2017 Short Script Competition

Homevida is calling out to you guys to send in your original scripts that promote;
● Transparency, Accountability and Good Governance - endowed by USAID/SACE or;
● Countering Hate Speech - supported by Google
And guess what? This year, Homevida is dishing out a whooping sum of N250,000 (Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) in each category and the winning scripts get turned into short films!!!
The privilege of taking part in a 3-day seminar facilitated by some of Nollywood’s best directors, screenwriters and filmmakers…
C’mmon! Who wouldn’t want to be a part of this? I bet you would :)
To stand a better chance of winning please ensure to read the criteria.
To send in your original scripts, please visit www.homevida.org to view the criteria and upload your entries.
Entries close August 3, 2017.
