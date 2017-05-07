Wife beats her husband's alleged mistress in the presence of police officers

Footage shows a woman wearing a pink dress being dragged by another woman wearing a red dress. The woman believed to be the wife dragged the alleged mistress by her long hair and refused to give in to the policeman trying to settle their brawl. The alleged mistress tried desperately to free herself but was powerless against the wife.
The video is believed to have been shot in a Chinese city. It was uploaded to a Chinese social media and has had hundreds of thousands of views. The clip which was over one minute long ended with the scorned wife kicking the mistress in her private parts.
