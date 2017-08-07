 Whose brothers are these swimming in Lekki flood? Lol (videos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 8 July 2017

Whose brothers are these swimming in Lekki flood? Lol (videos)

These people are not well at all...lol. The flood situation in Lekki is really bad and people are having fun with it. Watch the videos after the cut...

Posted by at 7/08/2017 06:29:00 pm

4 comments:

Anonymous said...

Lol

8 July 2017 at 18:38
Anonymous said...

Lol

8 July 2017 at 18:38
George said...

You just have too be in motion in life! since car/bus wouldn't move, boat/ferry were

unavailable the guy just had too improvise. such a brain individual.. that's what it takes too be successful, no excuse too stop your movement. The guy needed to get to his destination na. anyway possible just imagine.

8 July 2017 at 18:40
Tessy Abu-Peters said...

Very dangerous.

8 July 2017 at 18:40

