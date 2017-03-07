 Who said nudity was never part of African culture? Check out this historical photo | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 3 July 2017

Who said nudity was never part of African culture? Check out this historical photo

See the photo after the cut...
 
 
Those are the perkiest breasts ever seen...

Photo credit: FILMMAKER @DirectorSolomon
Posted by at 7/03/2017 03:23:00 pm

14 comments:

tsalz said...

See as DAT breast shape.. Better breast

3 July 2017 at 15:28
Seyi said...

i wan suck breast o linda give me her phone number

3 July 2017 at 15:33
Anonymous said...

That's what i call breast! and not what i see this days..

3 July 2017 at 15:33
Anonymous said...

Oh boy, see booby ooh. Dis kind breast no dey again. I swear down. Na sag breast girls just dey sample up and down. Any girl with this kind boobs I will give her 5000

3 July 2017 at 15:41
pixiedust said...

Those breast looks like the Egyptian pyramid

3 July 2017 at 15:43
Anonymous said...

Chai see beta bobi!! Sooo hard right now!

3 July 2017 at 15:49
EDWIN edDREAMZ CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...

My trouser literary moved by looking at that pic. Let me have a peak again....

3 July 2017 at 15:53
Christian Okonkwo said...

Perkiest i've ever seen

3 July 2017 at 15:54
AMIJEZ said...

Men,that breast sharp die.

3 July 2017 at 15:59
Faith Ogaga's (SIM-MATES ACCESSORIES) said...

Chisos Crist!!

3 July 2017 at 15:59
James said...

ROFL! Go to some villages and you'll see women with their breasts out among other things. Africans and hypocrisy. What's new?

3 July 2017 at 16:01
okorie rowland said...

the breast carry award sha so succulent Africa the land of blacks

3 July 2017 at 16:02
Anonymous said...

look at how innocent they be ...if na today women,bet that they are lesbians

3 July 2017 at 16:04
Anonymous said...

That breastfeeding fit cut destiny! Yayo!

3 July 2017 at 16:05

