 White man seen in a boat paddling through the flooded streets of Victoria Island...lol (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 8 July 2017

White man seen in a boat paddling through the flooded streets of Victoria Island...lol (photos)

See this white man deliberately trying to disgrace Lagos...lol. He was spotted today in a boat paddling through the flooded streets of Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island. Cars seen on the street are half submerged in water, showing the extent of the flood.

It's been raining everyday in Lagos for the past one week and the streets are a mess. Photos shared by residents show that Victoria Island and Lekki are flooded, with Lekki suffering worse damage.


Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Lol

8 July 2017 at 14:15
Anonymous said...

God should help us o.. We've been indoor since

8 July 2017 at 14:25

