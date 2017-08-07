See this white man deliberately trying to disgrace Lagos...lol. He was spotted today in a boat paddling through the flooded streets of Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island. Cars seen on the street are half submerged in water, showing the extent of the flood.
Saturday, 8 July 2017
White man seen in a boat paddling through the flooded streets of Victoria Island...lol (photos)
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 7/08/2017 02:11:00 pm
2 comments:
Lol
God should help us o.. We've been indoor since
