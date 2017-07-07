 When you tell an African parent you want to study English instead of medicine | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 7 July 2017

When you tell an African parent you want to study English instead of medicine

Lol at Things Fall Apart...
Posted by at 7/07/2017 02:39:00 pm

9 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Lmao


... Merited happiness

7 July 2017 at 14:41
OSINANL said...

NOT FUNNY

7 July 2017 at 14:43
Jumoke said...

my God, that area is a very dangerous axis. I ran into armed robbers there a month ago and by God's grace I escaped by the whiskers. There is rarely a week

that goes by without a robbery incidence at okada -Ogbemudia farm axis of lagos - Benin road. The Police is aware of its notoreity but cares not.

7 July 2017 at 14:52
Faith Akpomedaye said...

Loooooool.

7 July 2017 at 15:02
Anonymous said...

So true my dad kept on insulting me for reading English

7 July 2017 at 15:03
NAFISAT ABDULWAHAB said...

Lol...

7 July 2017 at 15:04
Lizzyadams72 said...

Very funny

7 July 2017 at 15:10
ST KIZITO BOUTIQUE said...

Lol. Funny

7 July 2017 at 15:15
christian Uzodinma said...

Definitely not in Nigeria!😂😂😂😂































































7 July 2017 at 15:25

