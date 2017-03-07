When it comes to break-up, the middle belt won't go along with the North - Jerry Gana declares

Jerry Gana made the declaration on Sunday as he delivered a sermon at the St. Matthew’s Church, Maitama, Diocese of Abuja.
In his words,
'they think when it comes to break-up, we will go along with the North. We have already told them that if they allow this country to break up, we are not going with the North. We are staying where we are. So, just take notice. If it comes to that, we will tell you that you are Arewa and we are ‘Middle-Belters.’He continued to say,
'we love Nigeria and it was changed to a federal system because of the minorities so that we can have a place. So, we love Nigeria but in the unlikely event that people want to go their way, the Arewa in the Sahel will go. But we will remain here in the Federal Republic of Nigeria'.
