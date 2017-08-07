 What the heck is EJ Johnson wearing? | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Saturday, 8 July 2017

What the heck is EJ Johnson wearing?

EJ Johnson, the son of basketball legend Magic Johnson, stepped out in this sheer outfit on Friday.
Posted by at 7/08/2017 02:23:00 pm

3 comments:

Iamjulee said...

End time dressing

8 July 2017 at 14:33
Anonymous said...

She's wearing dress... Lolz

8 July 2017 at 14:35
Anonymous said...

There's a bad spirit hovering over LA.. especially The Hamptons. You have to pray and fast daily that your kids turn out right.
Jesus take the wheel!!!!

8 July 2017 at 14:35

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts