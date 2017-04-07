 Weeks after signing Patrick Elis, Akon signs Samklef to KonLive record label | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 4 July 2017

Weeks after signing Patrick Elis, Akon signs Samklef to KonLive record label

A few weeks back, international music star, Akon signed on Nigerian born video director, Patrick Elis to his label as the official cinematographer. Now, another Nigerian-born music artist and producer Samklef, whose real name is Samuel Oguachuba has just signed a multi-record deal with Akon's KonLive Records.
According to Akon, 'Samklef was signed to KonLive because he is one of the best all-around entertainer from Nigeria, everything he touches turns to gold and I expect his first single, “Philo” to quickly climb the charts once it is released in 2017." Samklef's deal is with Akon's KonLive Distribution and KES Entertainment Record Label, a joint venture partnership with KonLive, En-Treeg and Simcol Entertainment.
