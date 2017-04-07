According to Akon, 'Samklef was signed to KonLive because he is one of the best all-around entertainer from Nigeria, everything he touches turns to gold and I expect his first single, “Philo” to quickly climb the charts once it is released in 2017." Samklef's deal is with Akon's KonLive Distribution and KES Entertainment Record Label, a joint venture partnership with KonLive, En-Treeg and Simcol Entertainment.
Tuesday, 4 July 2017
Weeks after signing Patrick Elis, Akon signs Samklef to KonLive record label
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 7/04/2017 03:39:00 am
