'We don't know the current state of President Buhari's health' - party’s spokesman, Abdullahi Bolaji says

Speaking in an interview with Channels TV, Bolaji said the party does not know if President Buhari’s health had deteriorated to the point he had to be placed on life support as is being alleged by Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose.
“I don’t know. I work with the party but I don't know. All I know is that the president wrote a letter to the National Assembly saying "I will be going on medical leave’ and he has not come back. That is all I know. ”he said On whether he is indeed on life support as claimed by Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, Abdullahi said "I am not in a position to know that and the individual that made that statement, I doubt if he is in the position to make that statement. I don't know. I am not in the position to know. I am not his doctor. I am not a member of his family. I don't even work for his government. I work in the party". On whether APC has any knowledge on Buhari's health status, Abdullahi said "To the best of my knowledge, the party does not. The last information we had was what the National Chairman relayed some days ago that the President is making progress". On when President Buhari is expected back to the country, the APC National spokesperson said "I don't know and I doubt if anybody can tell you outside the doctors handling his health.
