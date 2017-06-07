"We are ready to prove them wrong by all meams" - Harrysong declares after Kcee drags him and Soso Soberekon to court

If you recall, back in February, LIB revealed that Five Star Music arrested Harrysong along with his new Alterplate manager, Desmond Ike on criminal charges involving fraud, forgery and impersonation.
The matter was however settled out of court when Daddy Showkey intervened. In May, Harrysong exclusively confirmed to us that he is no longer contractually obligated to Five Star Music and this was a decision supported by the label chairman, E-Money and Kcee.
Hence he was free to now relaunch his label, Alterplate. Although details are still sketchy, Kcee has now dragged both Harrysong and Soso to court and they all seem ready for war!
7 comments:
Harrysong wey I no understand wetin him dey sing
i thought dis matter has been settle, why now again
Why share his address? Breach of privacy perhaps
Ur crime is for being an idiot..waiting concern me wit u
Wetin be this rubbish why won't kceee let harry b.kcee is jealous of Harry songs see pure beef
dia headache
why should he use gang rape to drive his point home. why didn't he use beating a child and telling him not to cry. another beef brewing una for wait make
wizkid n davido own settle settling down with my pop corn n coke. my brothers and sisters see what hushpuppi don do now. Amadioha fall on Kcee.
