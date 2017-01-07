Watch CCTV footage of how a thug beat up his handicapped three months pregnant girlfriend so violently her skull was exposed

The incident occurred in June 2016 but the video was only recently released as evidence in court.
In the video, Mr Woody could be seen violently kicking and beating his girlfriend, Ms Irwing who was 3 months pregnant and using crutches at the time because of a broken ankle. Doctors testified that Ms Irving's skull was exposed after the vicious beating caused an inch-long split in her forehead. Her child was born premature but healthy last year.
