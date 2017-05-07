Want to make your life easier? Use Just Parcel-It

Boo:Yes I have, but there’s this app I use, its just like Uber but for Parcel deliveries, all you need is to input the pickup and delivery addresses and description of the parcel, I’ll text you the app link, its amazing how quickly the rider shows up.
Bae: Thanks boo.
Let’s introduce you to Parcel-it, just like boo/bae, the app will always be there for you, Monday to Friday at least. It’s easy, convenient, lets you track dispatches in real time and allows you pay by card. Like UBER, it assigns your request to the closest rider, in essence, Mr Joseph will always be just a few minutes away.
So WHY Parcel-it?
It’s seamless
It’s Safe
It’s on-demand
There’ll always be a dispatch rider when and where you need one, all from the tap of a button.
Our aim is to make your life easier, as an online shopper, a store owner, or anyone wanting to move parcels from point A to point B.
Parcel-it is on a mission to “provide a convenient, fluid and innovative last mile experience in meeting delivery needs using an easy to use mobile phone application.”
So, why wait? Hit this download link (https://goo.gl/2jFtwt) and download our mobile app from Google Play Store, register and enjoy your discounted deliveries.
Android Playstore: https://goo.gl/2jFtwt
Twitter: @parcel_it
IG: @parcel_it
FB: ParcelitNigeria/
1 comment:
nice
Post a Comment