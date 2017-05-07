 Vincent Enyeama and 10 other players sacked by new Lille coach, Marcelo Bielsa | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Wednesday, 5 July 2017

Vincent Enyeama and 10 other players sacked by new Lille coach, Marcelo Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa, the new coach of French Football club, Lille has told former Nigerian goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama and 10 other players that they are no longer needed by the club.

After being appointed by the club's new owner, Gerard Lopez, on a two-year deal in May, Bielsa immediately set about reshaping the squad that finished 11th in the French Ligue 1 last season.  
 
While the former Argentina, Chile and Marseille boss has added to the players at his disposal, he also informed a number of long-serving squad members not to report for preseason training on June 19, 2017.

Some of the affect players include Zambia’s Stoppila Sunzu, Tunisia’s Naim Sliti, Montenegro international Marko Basa, France international Marvin Martin and Ivory Coast’s Junior Tallo saying they are not part of his plans.
Posted by at 7/05/2017 08:47:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts