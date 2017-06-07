 Video Premiere: T-Play – Siki (Dir. by: Unlimited L.A) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 6 July 2017

Video Premiere: T-Play – Siki (Dir. by: Unlimited L.A)

The much anticipated visual of the ground breaking hit single Siki by Timbaze Music International record label finest T-play currently taking over the streets is finally out.

T-play displayed his multi-talented skills as an artist, a great dancer and performer which will leave you wheezing from start to finish of the video.

The video was shot in Lagos – Nigeria.

Directed by Unlimited L.A

Watch, Enjoy and Share

VEVO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IuxpSvOglm8

ITunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/siki-single/id1253909944?ls=1

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/3CTycztN4GMzQVox9HVT4C

CONNECT WITH T-PLAY:
Instagram/Twitter: @iamtplay

Bookings:
booktplay@gmail.com
+2349026032584

Posted by at 7/06/2017 11:17:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts