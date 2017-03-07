 Video premiere: Rex FT. Boombeatz - Nobody | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 3 July 2017

Video premiere: Rex FT. Boombeatz - Nobody

Rex is back with a perfect feel good summer jam titled "Nobody". The song is about having a good time with your potential summer flirt and keeping it lowkey.

This super catchy track has elements of afrobeats and dancehall in it and gets you going instantly, you're forced to move your body once you start listening to it.

Produced by Boombeatz with vocals from REX and Boombeatz. Colourful visuals was shot in Norway and Nigeria. The video looks like a lot of fun with fancy cars, motorbikes and some killer moves from the dancers. Enjoy!

AUDIO:
iTunes: http://apple.co/2ruJQoc

Tidal: http://bit.ly/2qGgd20
Spotify: http://spoti.fi/2rsboui

FOLLOW ON TWITTER: https://twitter.com/Rexofficiall
Posted by at 7/03/2017 08:25:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts