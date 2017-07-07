Video: Outspoken Nairobi Guber candidate Miguna Miguna drags the heck out of his opponents during heated debate (must watch)

Outspoken Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Miguna Miguna took to task other candidates; incumbent Evans Kidero, Peter Kenneth and Mike Sonko, during a gubernatorial debate that was organized this week to address issues including; Infrastructure, Housing, Trade Development, Security, Environment and Physical Planning.
Saying they were all part of cartels destroying Nairobi, Miguna called them out on their shady plans and revealed all their shocking alleged criminal history. Savage. Watch the video after the cut...
Shook. Kenyan gubernatorial candidate Miguna drags opponents in a debate - 'my three colleagues are part of the cartels I want to deal with' pic.twitter.com/h6EBb0IkbG— mogwai. (@TheVunderkind) July 6, 2017
