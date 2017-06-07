 Video: Man paraded for defiling little boys in Anambra state | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 6 July 2017

Video: Man paraded for defiling little boys in Anambra state

Villagers from Agulu in Anambra State recently paraded a man in public for allegedly sleeping with little boys in the community.

In the video obtained by PoliticsNGR, the suspected paedophile, in his mid-thirties, was tied with a rope round his waist and ordered to carry a gong as they paraded him in his underwear.

 
A man who was heard speaking in the Igbo language, explained to people that the man committed sacrilege by defiling young boys in the community.

Watch the video below...
