Video: Ghanaian football legend Odartey Lamptey cries as he reveals how he discovered 3 kids with ex-wife of 21-years were not his

A week ago, ex-Ghanaian football star, Odartey Lamptey broke down in tears during an interview on GHOne TV's with Nana Anamoah where he spoke about discovering that three children with ex wife of 21 years were not his.
Back in 2013, LIB reported how a DNA test revealed that the children he had nurtured and believed to be his own for 21 years were actually not his. (Read Here).
During the divorce ruling, his ex-wife defended herself by saying Lamptey was impotent and couldn't have children.
Odartey Lamptey has since remarried and has two children. In this new interview, he shares how he became a new man and how happy he feels each time he holds his new kids in his arms.
9 comments:
Women!
OLAGBARA OH!
this is the reason why i would advise every man to get a dna test anytime his partner/wife gives birth. no matter how much trust you have for a woman, you are better of
interested in getting a bigger penis? click here
conducting the test secretly and taking the pain earlier on than hoping that your woman cannot cheat on you and then be shocked.
Women Women Women
haaaaaaa 🙆🙆🙆🙆
Chai! o dear i feel for u. Am so glad God Almighty heard ur cries and gave u everlasting joy with ur new family.
After God, FEAR WOMEN, then Satan.
Women shaa we are great!!! She still went ahead to claim defence of impotence. God help us.
Is well
Post a Comment