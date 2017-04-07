 Video: Ghanaian football legend Odartey Lamptey cries as he reveals how he discovered 3 kids with ex-wife of 21-years were not his | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Tuesday, 4 July 2017

Video: Ghanaian football legend Odartey Lamptey cries as he reveals how he discovered 3 kids with ex-wife of 21-years were not his

A week ago, ex-Ghanaian football star, Odartey Lamptey broke down in tears during an interview on GHOne TV's with Nana Anamoah where he spoke about discovering that three children with ex wife of 21 years were not his.

Back in 2013, LIB reported how a DNA test revealed that the children he had nurtured and believed to be his own for 21 years were actually not his. (Read Here).


During the divorce ruling, his ex-wife defended herself by saying Lamptey was impotent and couldn't have children. 

Odartey Lamptey has since remarried and has two children. In this new interview, he shares how he became a new man and how happy he feels each time he holds his new kids in his arms.
Posted by at 7/04/2017 09:48:00 pm

9 comments:

Debbie Chelsea said...

Women!

4 July 2017 at 21:52
Vivienne B said...

OLAGBARA OH!

4 July 2017 at 22:00
Richard said...

this is the reason why i would advise every man to get a dna test anytime his partner/wife gives birth. no matter how much trust you have for a woman, you are better of

interested in getting a bigger penis? click here

conducting the test secretly and taking the pain earlier on than hoping that your woman cannot cheat on you and then be shocked.

4 July 2017 at 22:01
Raphael Anagbado Esq. said...

Women Women Women

4 July 2017 at 22:07
Manuel Kunmi said...

haaaaaaa 🙆🙆🙆🙆

4 July 2017 at 22:09
Emy said...

Chai! o dear i feel for u. Am so glad God Almighty heard ur cries and gave u everlasting joy with ur new family.

4 July 2017 at 22:11
Anonymous said...

After God, FEAR WOMEN, then Satan.

4 July 2017 at 22:12
Unknown said...

Women shaa we are great!!! She still went ahead to claim defence of impotence. God help us.

4 July 2017 at 22:20
Anonymous said...

Is well

4 July 2017 at 22:22

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts