Venus Williams finally speaks out after fatal car crash that killed a 78-year-old man

Tennis star Venus Williams has finally reacted after she was blamed for causing a car accident that sent a 78-year-old man, Jerome Barson to an ICU unit where he died 14 days later.
A Police Report indicates that Williams is responsible and she is now being sued by the late man's estate.
An attorney representing the Barson family filed the lawsuit on Friday in Palm Beach County circuit court, seeking unspecified damages. It also states that Barson's injuries included; severed main arteries, massive internal bleeding, fractured spine and massive internal organ damage.
Barson's wife of 35 years, Linda, was also injured in the accident, and the lawsuit claims she suffered a cracked sternum, broke her right wrist, hand and several fingers.
