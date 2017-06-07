US lifts 'Laptop ban' for passengers flying in from Dubai and Istanbul 

Emirates and Turkish Airlines confirms that the U.S. ban on electronics devices larger than a smartphone in cabins has been lifted. Emirates in a statement said:
"We have been working hard in coordination with various aviation stakeholders and the local authorities to implement heightened security measures and protocols that meet the requirements of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's new security guidelines for all U.S. bound flights,"
Turkish Airlines tweeted:
"#WelcomeOnBoard to our U.S.-bound flight. Please fasten your seatbelts and enjoy your own electronic devices."
The laptop ban was introduced by the U.S. in March over concerns that devices could be used to smuggle explosives on board.
2 comments:
Good

