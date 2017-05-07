Update: Two children declared missing in Ikorodu found in an orphanage

The children who came for Itunu Awe festival from Cotonou, left home Saturday evening and didn't return.
According to Awwal Al Masdary, they were picked up at a motherless babies home in Mushin this morning.
"Alhamdulilai alhamdulilai alhamdulilai alhamdulilai alhamdulilai we thank almighty Allah that give us opportunity to meet our neighbour kids Ridwan adeleke and nimata adeleke @ motherless babies in mushin on the 5/7/2017 around 10am. We thank him for his grace and mercy, am using this opportunity to thank everyone of u for your prayers and support, may Allah protect you and ur family from calamities, we really appreciate your efforts "
3 comments:
Thank God so happy nothing bad happened period
OKAY!
Thank God
