Tuesday, 4 July 2017

UPDATE: Father of three who was caught trying to bury charms in girlfriend's house in Port Harcourt, paraded naked (photos)


On Monday, LIB reported about a man who was caught Sunday evening trying to bury a mini coffin filled with charms in his ex girlfriend's house at Oginigba Community in Obio-Akpor LGA, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State. He claimed she spent all his money. The man has since been identified as a father of three from Ikeduru, Imo State.
He was stripped naked and paraded around the community with a red piece of cloth tied around his penis.


