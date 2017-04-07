University of Dundee rated gold star in teaching excellence framework, UK. meet Professor McEleavy and Jenny Cook in Abuja to apply for September 2017 start

Scholarship opportunities are still available for up to £5000 to deserving students across all subject areas. You can choose from a wide range of courses in Oil and Gas, Energy (Finance, Economics, Sustainability, Law) Medical Sciences (including Public Health, Medicine, Pharmacology, Dental Public Health, Human Anatomy, Forensic Science etc), Law (many options), Accounting, Business and Finance, Engineering, IT and Computing, Art and Design, Life Sciences and lots more at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.
Why Dundee?
· Rated Gold Star in the recently released June 2017 Teaching Excellence Framework in the UK
· Ranked 24th in the UK in the Guardian University Guide 2018, topping the table in Dentistry and Design & Crafts.
· University of Dundee is in the top 10 in Fashion & Textiles (3rd UK), Medicine (4th), Social Work (4th), Business, Management & Marketing (5th), Law (6th) and Forensic Sciences (7th).
· Ranked as the top young university in the UK and one of the best young higher education institutions in the world.
· The University has been named The Times & Sunday Times Scottish University of the Year in each of the last two years
Meet Jenny and Professor Peter in your city and take hold of the Dundee Advantage. Bring your academic documents including transcripts as Peter will be happy to make spot offers and award scholarships to deserving students on merit.
Date: Wednesday, 5th July 2017
Venue: SI-UK Education Council Abuja
Time: 10.00 – 12.00
Contact: mary@studyin-uk.com
Date: Wednesday, 5th July
Venue: UKEAS Abuja 50 Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Osas&Oseji Building between UBA and H-Medix, Wuse 2
Time: 14.00- 16.30
Contact: abuja@ukeas.com.ng
Enquiries:
Babajide Ogundeji
Recruitment Officer- West Africa
University of Dundee
b.ogundeji@dundee.ac.uk
+2348175133447
