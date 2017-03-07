United Airlines plane catches fire during landing at Denver International Airport (Photos)

SkyWest flight 5869 belonging to United Airlines caught fire moments after landing on Sunday afternoon.
59 passengers on board in the SkyWest jet were flying from Aspen to Denver in Colorado when one of the engines on the plane caught fire after landing.
Confirming the incident last night, a spokesperson for the airport wrote on Twitter: 'Arriving SkyWest flight 5869 was reported on fire, all passengers evacuated safely with no injuries. Denver Fire is on scene assessing'
According to the spokesperson, all runways are now open as an investigation into SkyWest fire continues. Other airport operations remain unaffected.
SkyWest in a statement also confirmed that all the 59 passengers were evacuated safely with no injuries.
“After landing safely at Denver, SkyWest Flight 5869, a CRJ700 operating as United Express from Aspen to Denver, experienced engine issues. All 59 passengers safely deplaned the aircraft and were transported to the terminal.”
