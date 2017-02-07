Uche Jombo, her marriage, the timelines and what we know

Another Nollywood marriage may or may not be in trouble but the fact are still very sketchy at the moment. So here's what we know so far about the rumours trailing the marriage of actress, Uche Jombo, husband Kenney Rodriguez and all the necessary timelines.
Word got out a few weeks ago that the marriage of Uche Jombo and her Puerto Rican husband, Kenney Rodriguez may be in trouble after the actress failed to do a social media post about their 5th wedding anniversary which is quite unusual as she's always done in the past. The couple got married on May 16, 2012..
A few weeks ago, Uche went on to remove her husband's name from her social media bio (a classic sign that all is not well).
As if that wasn't enough, on June 20, 2017, the actress then made an announcement that she'll be taking her family away from social media for personal reasons. According to her, 'Good morning ujlovers. Been on it for a while through my posts but officially taking my family off social media from today..please respect that! Thanks for understanding. Stop with the evil insinuations'.
Uche ended her statement with, 'Stop with the evil insinuations' which clearly means she's aware of the break up rumors and her statement means she's denying the reports.
Now there's fresh but unconfirmed reports that her husband, Kenney who is based in Dallas, USA is allegedly dating a pretty 22-year old African American student named Teresa and the duo have been spotted out and about on romantic dates in Dallas. There are actually photos of the two all lovey dovey on the internet, one shows her cooking in what appears to be Kenney's home.
Are they old photos and is she an ex-girlfriend? Some claim so but we don't know for sure.
The actress has so far not reacted to this latest rumor and she's not been reachable for comments since the news broke but we sincerely hope all is well with her 5-year old marriage.
She's currently working in Nigeria while her 2year old son Matthew lives with her relatives in Houston and her husband lives in Dallas
