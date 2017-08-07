 Ubi Franklin shares tweets of a lady who asked Tekno for financial assistance a day after insulting him on twitter | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Saturday, 8 July 2017

Ubi Franklin shares tweets of a lady who asked Tekno for financial assistance a day after insulting him on twitter

Tekno had a giveway session on twitter yesterday and just a day after insulting him, a twitter user came plate in hand to still ask him for money. Music executive, Ubi Franklin who is Tekno's manager, shared the tweets and wrote
"The world we live in. I know a lot of you on SM who attack me too and then send me DMs asking for help. I am sure you wonder how I get through the fire and I am blazing in Grace. May God arrest y'all. Dang what a Wicked world".
Posted by at 7/08/2017 07:27:00 pm

12 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

No shame. Lol


... Merited happiness

8 July 2017 at 19:34
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Not cool

8 July 2017 at 19:36
Anonymous said...

What a wicked and evil world indeed. Poverty is d root of all evil/jealousy/wickedness. A poor man can kill anybody

8 July 2017 at 19:40
Anonymous said...

Please libers,I need anyone who can help me with some baking materials I will be very greatful,I just manage to finish up my training and can't afford to buy any of the materials now,please who has and is willing to help me ,I will be full of joy.
Divinechild957@yahoo.com

8 July 2017 at 19:58
Blessedtina said...

who can help me please with 50k in starting a baby wear business to make ends meet. it will go a long way with me to be self employed, selling to pregnant women than being idle. Please I beg in God's name reach out to me. Blessedtina90@gmail.com

8 July 2017 at 20:00
Ike Louisa said...

You caught her very well.

8 July 2017 at 20:02
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Not necessary tho...

8 July 2017 at 20:15
Joyous babe,Linda Ikeji First Cousin said...

Imagine,she shld be ashamed of herself.

8 July 2017 at 20:24
Ebuka said...

Lol

8 July 2017 at 20:26
Anonymous said...

People begging so stylishly since September 1966

8 July 2017 at 20:37
Joy Rama said...

She should be ashamed.....Begi Begi. #TongueOut. Lol

8 July 2017 at 20:40
Ogwologwo said...

that's a typical naija girl,lady,woman and even married women for you,show them the cash and they will do anything, will even lick off shit from your ass

8 July 2017 at 20:48

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts