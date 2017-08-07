"The world we live in. I know a lot of you on SM who attack me too and then send me DMs asking for help. I am sure you wonder how I get through the fire and I am blazing in Grace. May God arrest y'all. Dang what a Wicked world".
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Saturday, 8 July 2017
Ubi Franklin shares tweets of a lady who asked Tekno for financial assistance a day after insulting him on twitter
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 7/08/2017 07:27:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
12 comments:
No shame. Lol
... Merited happiness
Not cool
What a wicked and evil world indeed. Poverty is d root of all evil/jealousy/wickedness. A poor man can kill anybody
Please libers,I need anyone who can help me with some baking materials I will be very greatful,I just manage to finish up my training and can't afford to buy any of the materials now,please who has and is willing to help me ,I will be full of joy.
Divinechild957@yahoo.com
who can help me please with 50k in starting a baby wear business to make ends meet. it will go a long way with me to be self employed, selling to pregnant women than being idle. Please I beg in God's name reach out to me. Blessedtina90@gmail.com
You caught her very well.
Not necessary tho...
Imagine,she shld be ashamed of herself.
Lol
People begging so stylishly since September 1966
She should be ashamed.....Begi Begi. #TongueOut. Lol
that's a typical naija girl,lady,woman and even married women for you,show them the cash and they will do anything, will even lick off shit from your ass
Post a Comment