Two gorgeous Russian women accidentally record their death (video)

on Thursday. The crash was recorded with the women’s cell phone and broadcast live on social media.
Sofia Magerko, 16, and her 24 year old friend, who was the driver, were heading home in a BMW and had been filming themselves dancing in the car when they slammed into a lamppost, then flew into a tree at about 1:44 a.m. Sofia died on the spot while her friend died on the way to hospital.
“F*ck! There’s a dead body there. Another one fell out of the car,” a bystander can be heard saying after the accident before asking those present for help.
The accident took place in the city of Izyum, the Kharkov region of Ukraine. The official cause of the accident has yet to be determined, but alcohol is believed to have played a role.
Below is the sad video.
10 comments:
Dumb bitches dey were very drunk yet driving yet taking selfies idiots I have no poty for retards like this.
@hrm Paul. How perfect are you?
My God..
This is horrible ..
may they RIP
We are all bound to make mistakes. They are young.
Ehyaaah. Alcohol plus no seatbelt in a moving vehicle is a sure ticket to an early grave. People have been dying for stupid reasons and will continue dying. Dying is actually very very easy to achieve o. Life is sha sweet ooo. Please save yourselves an unshceduled trip to the mortuary for sharp sharp embalment and cold storage then packaging inside coffin for planting in the ground to decompose and add manure to mother earth. Be wise my people. Your life is precious. Stay safe and live carefully or u can choose to die early sha. Life na by choice noni...Ma'azi Triii 1452
Ehyaaah. Alcohol plus no seatbelt in a moving vehicle is a sure ticket to an early grave. People have been dying for stupid reasons and will continue dying. Dying is actually very very easy to achieve o. Life is sha sweet ooo. Please save yourselves an unshceduled trip to the mortuary for sharp sharp embalment and cold storage then packaging inside coffin for planting in the ground to decompose and add manure to mother earth. Be wise my people. Your life is precious. Stay safe and live carefully or u can choose to die early sha. Life na by choice noni...Ma'azi Triii 1452
@Truthurts. Abeg Park well, dis one na deliberate imperfection. Me sef have no pity for these retards.
Jesus!! U sick fuck.. Where is ur Heart?! No one deserves that not even ur barbaric self..
Post a Comment