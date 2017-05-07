Tupac confesses in prison letter that he dumped Madonna because she was white

In a letter written by Tupac in prison, the late rapper poured out his heart to his love interest explaining the reason for his actions, including what led him to have a change of attitude towards her.
It is easy to see from the letter that he really loved the singer but was torn between love and duty.
In the letter dated Jan 15, 1995, Tupac writes:
"For you to be seen with a black man wouldn't in any way jeopardize your career, if anything it would make you seem that much more open and exciting."
"But for me at least in my previous perception I felt due to my 'image' I would be letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was."
He acknowledged that he hurt her, writing, "I never meant to hurt you."
The entire letter will go up for auction July 19 - 28 at Gotta Have Rock and Roll. Starting bid is $100k. The last letter written by Tupac sold for more than $170k and this particular letter is expected to fetch more than that.
See bits of the letter below.
2 comments:
lol now that's racist
