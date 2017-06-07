Trial of 6 suspects arrested for robbing Segun Odegbami's house adjourned till August 17

The six men arrested for allegedly robbing the home of former Super Eagle player, Segun Odegbami and stole items worth N14.1 million have been charged before a Magistrates’ Court, sitting in the Igbosere area of Lagos.
The Prosecutor, Sgt. Chijioke Njoku, today told the court that they committed the offences between June 1 and 20 at No.13, Saro Close, Victoria Island, Lagos. He said that two of them, Moses and Azeez, unlawfully broke and entered into the house of Olusegun Odegbami and stole some items worth N14.1 million.
The six defendants are – Oke Moses, 18, Abdul Azeez, 22, Ajibade Rahmon 24, Isaac Okenuga 29, Olusola Orisansope, 22, and Daramola Abiodun, 22. They are standing trial on four counts on burglary, conspiracy, receiving stolen property, and stealing.
According to the prosecutor, the items stolen included an Iphone 7plus valued at N490, 000, a Samsung Galaxy S3 phone valued at N150,000; two Apple Laptops valued at N600,000 and a Rolex watch valued at N12 million. Other items were a box containing some clothes and shoes valued at N500, 000 and a Phone recharge cable valued at N5,000, adding that the total value of all the items stolen was N14.1 million.
The defendants however, denied the offences and the Magistrate, Mrs Folasade Botoku granted them bail in the sum of N1 million each with two sureties each in like sum.
The case was subsequently adjourned till August 17, 2017.
