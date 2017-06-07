Tracy Nwapa finally settles feud with Kika and Chioma Good Hair after their parents got involved

LIB reported on Wednesday that hair entrepreneurs Kika and Chioma Good hair were picked up by the Police following a complaint filed by another hair entrepreneur, Tracy Nwapa, after she was assaulted by the two friends at Sip Night club on July 2nd.
The three big girls who had been feuding for weeks over a weave named 'SoKhloe', had a public fight at Sip club where their wigs were pulled, dresses torn and breasts exposed.
Well, they have now settled their disagreement after Tracy and Chioma's parents intervened at the Police station.
They confirmed this by also sharing photos of themselves together via their respective Snapchat handles.
