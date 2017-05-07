According to the leader of the protesting women, Mrs. Idayat Muritala, erratic power supply in the town has continuously aided the Badoo Cult group. She narrated how two suspected Badoo gang escaped through a bush overnight due to total blackout the community was left.
Wednesday, 5 July 2017
Total blackout aiding Badoo attacks in our town- Ikorodou women tell PHCN
According to the leader of the protesting women, Mrs. Idayat Muritala, erratic power supply in the town has continuously aided the Badoo Cult group. She narrated how two suspected Badoo gang escaped through a bush overnight due to total blackout the community was left.
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 7/05/2017 10:04:00 am
1 comment:
Imagine the nepa pple dint show up for the meeting. Gone are the days when pple stome nepa office n destroy their office. Why won't dey giv light to these pple? Kia I dislike this Nigeria. Even with all these events, I still haven't heard d governor saying anytin abt it, he is jst interested in doing project n contracts wey nobody send so he go dey chop money. God dey period
