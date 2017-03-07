 Toke Makinwa shows off the interior of her new walk in closet (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 3 July 2017

Toke Makinwa shows off the interior of her new walk in closet (photos)

Media Personality Toke Makinwa recently switched homes in Lagos. While sharing some selfies on Snapchat, she showed off a glimpse of her new walk in closet filled with her designer shoes and bags. See more photos after the cut...
 
Posted by at 7/03/2017 08:22:00 am

7 comments:

Anonymous said...

ALL THIS FAKE LIFE AND LIVING ABOVE ONE'S INCOME AM NOT IMPRESSED.......... SHE TRIES TOO HARD I MUST BE LIKE BEYONCE AND KIMK SMH.................

3 July 2017 at 08:26
TheRealAkon said...

'Baby girl for life's trying too hard on a very OBVIOUS FAKE LIFE.

Ever thought of saving up for a raining day? Are you still renting? Shouldn't you be thinking of buying your house 'baby girl for life'?

3 July 2017 at 08:38
Anonymous said...

Na our money for book she use buy all these things o

3 July 2017 at 08:39
Anonymous said...

She's got big feet and hands for her tiny stature

3 July 2017 at 08:40
Anonymous said...

Enjoy ya Life Jare Tokstarrrr...
Maje can go chop shit...coming under anonymous to write rubbish as always..Stupid Man sperm donor.

3 July 2017 at 08:41
Rahmat Abdul said...

Stop hating.She does not try too hard to be like BEYOUNCE and KIMk she work so hard to live a good life.

3 July 2017 at 08:46
Anonymous said...

Vanity upon vanity..... yawn!

3 July 2017 at 08:54

