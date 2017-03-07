Toke Makinwa shows off the interior of her new walk in closet (photos)
Media Personality Toke Makinwa recently switched homes
in Lagos. While sharing some selfies on Snapchat, she showed off a
glimpse of her new walk in closet filled with her designer shoes and
bags. See more photos after the cut...
7 comments:
ALL THIS FAKE LIFE AND LIVING ABOVE ONE'S INCOME AM NOT IMPRESSED.......... SHE TRIES TOO HARD I MUST BE LIKE BEYONCE AND KIMK SMH.................
'Baby girl for life's trying too hard on a very OBVIOUS FAKE LIFE.
Ever thought of saving up for a raining day? Are you still renting? Shouldn't you be thinking of buying your house 'baby girl for life'?
Na our money for book she use buy all these things o
She's got big feet and hands for her tiny stature
Enjoy ya Life Jare Tokstarrrr...
Maje can go chop shit...coming under anonymous to write rubbish as always..Stupid Man sperm donor.
Stop hating.She does not try too hard to be like BEYOUNCE and KIMk she work so hard to live a good life.
Vanity upon vanity..... yawn!
Post a Comment