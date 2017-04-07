Tiger Woods completes intensive program for prescription pill issue

The father-of-two, who was busted in May for DUI, said on Monday evening that he has completed an out of state "private intensive program" to solve his medication problem, adding that he will "continue to tackle this going forward."
Woods said he would continue his work with the help of his doctors, family and friends. He went further to thank people for their support. The treatment follows his arrest on May 29 on a DUI charge after he was found asleep at the wheel of his car in Jupiter, Florida, around 2 a.m. No alcohol was found in Woods' system and the golfer told police prescription pills was the reason for his state. He promised to get professional help immediately, which he did, and he is now in total control, according to his claims.
