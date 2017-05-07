"Since TI wanna chime in on business that don't concern him let's talk about the threesome you had with Chyna and your baby mama Tiny. Don't speak on my daughter when u having threesomes with young Chy and Tiny and I put that on my daughters life
since u wanna speak on my daughter,,, damn shame. Chyna told me everything about your threesomes with you and her and Tiny. U got no moves bro ;;; Correction ::: TI paid Chyna to have sex with Tiny and him
Wednesday, 5 July 2017
'T.I paid Blac Chyna to have sex with him and his wife, Tiny' - Rob Kardashian reveals as he fires back at T.I
