Wednesday, 5 July 2017

'T.I paid Blac Chyna to have sex with him and his wife, Tiny' - Rob Kardashian reveals as he fires back at T.I

Rob Kardashian dragged the heck out of T.I today after T.I shaded him following his feud with Blac Chyna today. In his post, Rob claimed Chyna told him T.I paid her to have sex with him and Tiny. And he still stayed with her..he must have really loved her and he must be hurting now. Rob wrote
"Since TI wanna chime in on business that don't concern him let's talk about the threesome you had with Chyna and your baby mama Tiny. Don't speak on my daughter when u having threesomes with young Chy and Tiny and I put that on my daughters life
since u wanna speak on my daughter,,, damn shame. Chyna told me everything about your threesomes with you and her and Tiny. U got no moves bro ;;; Correction ::: TI paid Chyna to have sex with Tiny and him
