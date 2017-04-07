Three years after, Plateau Government recalls over 2,000 teachers

Sule said, in his efforts to improve the education sector, had approved their recall to address the short fall of teachers in primary schools in the state. He also said 519 of the number who were dismissed from service ‘’for presenting unclassified certificates during the last biometric capturing were pardoned.’’
The rest he said were, 553 religious instructors and 945 others whose appointments were terminated. He assured teachers that had obtained the minimum teaching qualification of the National Certificate in Education (NCE) that they would be recalled and re-engaged.
Sule said that teachers who were unable to obtain the minimum qualification but had spent 10 years in service would be retired with full benefits. The executive chairman said 945 teachers whose appointments were terminated for their inability to obtain NCE after the grace period but had done so would also be recalled.
2 comments:
woooow 2000??
Good for them
... Merited happiness
Post a Comment