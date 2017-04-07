 Three years after, Plateau Government recalls over 2,000 teachers | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Tuesday, 4 July 2017

Three years after, Plateau Government recalls over 2,000 teachers

Prof. Mathew Sule, Executive Chairman of Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) revealed today that the state government has recalled 2,017 teachers it disengaged in 2014 for presenting unclassified certificates and failing to meet minimum requirements for teachers.


Sule said, in his efforts to improve the education sector, had approved their recall to address the short fall of teachers in primary schools in the state.  He also said 519 of the number who were dismissed from service ‘’for presenting unclassified certificates during the last biometric capturing were pardoned.’’

The rest he said were, 553 religious instructors and 945 others whose appointments were terminated.  He assured teachers that had obtained the minimum teaching qualification of the National Certificate in Education (NCE) that they would be recalled and re-engaged.

Sule said that teachers who were unable to obtain the minimum qualification but had spent 10 years in service would be retired with full benefits.  The executive chairman said 945 teachers whose appointments were terminated for their inability to obtain NCE after the grace period but had done so would also be recalled.  
Posted by at 7/04/2017 05:36:00 am

2 comments:

Manuel Kunmi said...

woooow 2000??

4 July 2017 at 07:28
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Good for them


... Merited happiness

4 July 2017 at 07:32

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts