Older Posts...

Though no life was lost after the building collapse, she said that the developers of the property never sought for building approval before embarking on the project. She urged the would-be developers and builders in the state to get approval from the OCDA and other appropriate authority before embarking on such project.
She also stressed that issuance of receipts does not signify building permits as she called on the general public to be wary of fraudsters masquerading as OCDA workers and a closer collaboration between all the stakeholders to ensure that building collapse does not occur again.