Three persons including a 10 year old boy, die during deliverance service in Delta

He was declared missing on Friday June 30th but on Saturday July 1st, his remains were found floating in a dredged pit within the church.
The boy’s corpse was recovered by church officials and immediately deposited at a morgue and the incident later reported at the Ebrumede Police Station in Effurun, Uvwie local government area of the state.
During investigations into the cause of the boy's death, the police got wind of two women, one Mrs. Beatrice Nwachukwu, from Imo State and Antonio Abba, from Kano state, who had died during a deliverance session in the church on Saturday July 1st.
“While the matter of the boy was still being sorted out, people ran down to the police station to report the sudden collapse and death of the woman, Mrs. Nwachukwu. I later heard that some others later came to report of another death of the man from Kano, Antonio. They said they died at different intervals on Saturday during prayer sessions. They were trying to link Mrs. Nwachukwu’s death to a high blood pressure, but her husband claimed nothing was wrong with his wife before they arrived the church”a police source said Meanwhile the church has denied reports that the deceased persons died inside their church premises. Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, said the command was investigating the matter. “Three people actually died, we heard one was through drowning. The other two also died in the church. Investigations are ongoing”he said
No comments:
Post a Comment