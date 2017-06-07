This photo of Governor Ayade and Florence Ita-Giwa shows that in politics, there are no permanent enemies or friends...

Senator Florence Ita-Giwa and the Cross River State Governor Ayade are pictured together before they fell apart. The Governor recently ordered the withdrawal of official Toyota Prado Jeep attached to the former senator.
This was contained in a letter dated June 9 addressed to her in her capacity as Chairman of the Board of Bakassi Deep Seaport.
The withdrawal is believed to be connected with her decamping to the All Progressive Congress (APC) and after she accused top government and PDP officials of diverting relief materials meant for Bakassi Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at Atai Ema.
The letter signed by the Director of Administration, Mr David Edem and titled: Request for Return of Vehicle,’ said:
“With compliments and best wishes from the office of the Governor, I most respectfully request you to please return the black Toyota Land Cruiser Jeep officially allocated to you by this office on September 6, 2016. The vehicle, with chassis number JTEBX9FJXCK233671, is required to boost our depleted fleet and deepen our service delivery responsibilities. Any inconvenience caused by this request is regretted, while thanking you for your understanding, even as your prompt response to this notice is anticipated. “Please, accept the assurances our deepest respect, consideration and esteemed regards.”
In her absence, the vehicle was on June 15 retrieved by the Transport Officer in the Governor’s Office, Mr. Bisong Agbe, who acknowledged receipt.
"I received, with thanks, one Toyota Prado Jeep returned by Ita-Giwa. Vehicle is in good working condition.” he stated
