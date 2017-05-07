This 59-year old grandma has 20 tattoos of Jose Mourinho on her body, says 'I'm addicted to him'

"I rarely go into town and not come back with another Jose tattoo on my body, I must have 20 of just him. He's not just the special one, he's the only one. I would die if I saw him in the flesh and for Mourinho I would cheat". These were the words of 59 years old Vivien Bodycote who now has 20 tattoos of Jose on her body.
Her 76-years old husband Tony who retired from working with concrete over a decade ago has spent over £800 of his pension on tattoos of Jose's face all over his wife's body who is addicted to the special one.
Vivien says,
'he's gorgeous and every time I open the paper and see him I get gooey at the knees. The price of my tattoos has varied, I've had some bits of small writing done for around £60 but most recently it was £250. All in all I'd say it's cost £800. There's not a day I don't look at pictures of Jose online, I'm addicted to Jose Mourinho. If he quits Manchester United and decides to go and manage a team in another country then obviously I will say goodbye to British teams and I'll go there. When my grandsons told me he was sacked from Chelsea, Christmas was cancelled and we had no dinner. I just wanted to give him a big hug and say it's fine".
The grandmother-of-four who married her second husband Tony 15 years ago says she would not bat an eyelid if the opportunity arose for a passionate encounter with Mourinho.
2 comments:
WTF??!!
Nutjob
Post a Comment