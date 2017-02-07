The suspected cultist killed in Ugep has been identified as nephew of SSA to President Buhari on Prosecution

Jude Iroh Junior, the young man killed during the renewed war between the Vikings and Black Axe Confraternity in Ugep, Yakurr LGA of Cross River State was the nephew of the Special Assistant to President Buhari on Prosecution, Barrister Okoi Obono-Obla.
Jude, suspected to be a member of the Supreme Vikings Confraternity was shot dead at the palace of Obol Lopon Of Ugep on Thursday. See previous report here
"Yesterday, June 29, 2017 I lost my nephew , Jude Iroh Junior in the cult related war currently ravaging Ugep, my ancestral home. As painful as the loss of this relative is, many of us saw it coming. I didn’t know I will be a direct victim. It would have been any of us. For years, I have been raising alarms on the stockpiling of arms by politicians and the arming of jobless youths by them for elections. This hydra-headed demon they created is what has also snowballed into the present crisis.
As a community, we know the perpetrators of these crimes. They are our siblings and friends. However, we continue to shield them. Today I am a victim. Tomorrow it will be you. In my family’s case, we have summoned my nephew who was killed yesterday to a family meeting some weeks earlier and directed him to quit when we learnt he is a member of a blood thirsting and murderous cult group known as Viking . He acknowledged his membership and said he will work towards renouncing it. I am not sure he did until he met his untimely death.
Today, we all need to rise against this devil that is becoming part of our land. The Ugep man is never known to spill the blood of his person. But today it is done in Ugep in the full view of everyone. How did we get to this level? Where is our conscience? Where is our humanity?
It is also unfortunate that the Palace that should be in the vanguard to cure the land of this menace is also been fingered. This is the time for all of us to act and tell ourselves the truth. Nobody should be spared no matter how highly placed. I am going to champion this. The death of my nephew is also an extra motivation. Our land must be healed.
-Chief Okoi Obono-Obl
