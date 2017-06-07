 The Place Restaurant Opens At Ikoyi | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 6 July 2017

The Place Restaurant Opens At Ikoyi

Hello Ikoyi! Save the date! It’s Monday July 10th 2017 from 8am. Yes!!! You can now get your favorite peppered goat meat AKA Asun, juicy jollof spaghetti and much more deliciousness as The Place opens a restaurant near you....



The Ikoyi restaurant, located at 1A, Alfred Rewane close (former Kingsway road) promises to delight you the usual The Place tradition of high quality, sumptuous and tasty meals sprinkled with fantastic customer service.

This new outlet joins The Place’s chain of 11 successful outlets located in VI, Oniru, Lekki, Jakande, Maryland, Ikeja, Alausa, Akowonjo, Ogba, Festac

Adeniran Ogunsanya in Surulere is scheduled to be the next stop….

For more details on locating the closest restaurant to you including address and phone numbers pls go to http://www.theplace.com.ng/contact
