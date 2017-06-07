The Place Restaurant Opens At Ikoyi

The Ikoyi restaurant, located at 1A, Alfred Rewane close (former Kingsway road) promises to delight you the usual The Place tradition of high quality, sumptuous and tasty meals sprinkled with fantastic customer service.
This new outlet joins The Place’s chain of 11 successful outlets located in VI, Oniru, Lekki, Jakande, Maryland, Ikeja, Alausa, Akowonjo, Ogba, Festac
Adeniran Ogunsanya in Surulere is scheduled to be the next stop….
For more details on locating the closest restaurant to you including address and phone numbers pls go to http://www.theplace.com.ng/contact
