Monday, 3 July 2017

That's a new one: Proudly Muslim Nigerian bride pairs her Hijab with gele

Jamila, a Nigerian Engineer and banker tied the knot over the weekend. One of her outfits includes an Iro and Buba which she wore with a Hijab and gele. 


7/03/2017

Vivian Reginalds said...

overdressing in action
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

3 July 2017 at 14:32
Kennedy Uche said...

the guy looks like will smith.

3 July 2017 at 14:37
EDWIN edDREAMZ CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...

Lucky lad... She is definately a stunner...

3 July 2017 at 14:46
Anonymous said...

Just there..

3 July 2017 at 14:46
Big Madam said...

It's lovely but it is not new at all.

3 July 2017 at 14:47
Anonymous said...

Hehehehehe... O fine. Its her wedding.over to the hijabis

3 July 2017 at 14:51
Anonymous said...

She looks like a blue masquerade

3 July 2017 at 14:54
Anonymous said...

On her way to Syria

3 July 2017 at 14:54
rolleyes said...

Since the head is already covered with the gele she does not need the hijab. Overdo oshi. Muslims.

3 July 2017 at 14:55
Anonymous said...

Extremism taking on a new level. Isnt the main reason for the hijab not to see their hair/head so isnt the headtie already doing that job?

3 July 2017 at 14:55
OSINANL said...

*SIGH*

3 July 2017 at 15:06
Agbomen said...

Lovely. Fine guy.

3 July 2017 at 15:10
Anonymous said...

why did she show skin should have were blue socks too. overdo.

3 July 2017 at 15:12
Anonymous said...

3 July 2017 at 15:13
lakes Oni said...

I think the hijab is permanently fixed to the skull...

3 July 2017 at 15:13

