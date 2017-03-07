TF? American designer creates gender neutral clothes for urban men, including skirts and maxi dresses

Get in here guys. A Popular American designer Thom Browne has presented his new line of men’s clothing, aimed at the ‘urban’ male market. And this new line has a few items with styles that look feminine. He says he “borrowed from the girls” when designing the outfits for men.
Browne presented his spring summer collection at the ongoing Men’s fashion week and it had a slew of dress shirts, tunics, maxi dresses and skirts which the male models wore with pointy toe heels.
See some of the latest images from the fashion show and tell us if you are willing to try them
