Tuesday, 4 July 2017

Terror suspect arrested over plot to assassinate French President Emmanuel Macron

On Monday, a "far-right" extremist was arrested in France over an alleged plot to assassinate new French president, Emmanuel Macron.
The 23-year-old man was taken into custody in Paris on suspicion of planning to murder the President in a terror attack during the capital's Bastille Day parade that'll take place on July 14.
A prosecuting source told French radio station RMC that he was reportedly arrested after attempting to buy a Kalashnikov assault rifle online.  The suspect spoke of "extreme" nationalist views and also said he wanted to kill "blacks, Arabs, Jews and homosexuals".

The suspect was also said to have threatened police with a kitchen knife as officers swooped to arrest him in the Argenteuil. Investigators later found more weapons in his car. 

Paris prosecutor's office confirmed on Monday through its spokeswoman Agnes Thibault-Lecuivre that he faces preliminary charges of planning an individual terrorist attack. She also said the suspect's plans were vague and not yet finalised, adding he appeared to have been acting alone.

The suspect told police during an interview in custody that he wanted to make a political statement by assassinating the French President on the Champs-Elysees. 
Posted by at 7/04/2017 05:27:00 am

tsalz said...

You can make d statement in jail..

4 July 2017 at 07:28
Manuel Kunmi said...

wooow he hasn't even been there for up to four months and they wanna kill him already?

4 July 2017 at 07:29
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Hmmm


... Merited happiness

4 July 2017 at 07:33
Peter James said...

Even if he is acting in behalf of Islamic terrorists and bombers. They will still say he is acting alone until the deed is done.

Islamic apologists.

4 July 2017 at 07:41

