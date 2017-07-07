Tekno dashes out 5m Naira on twitter to people trying to start small businesses & students trying to pay their school fees

Musician Tekno is giving out 5m Naira on twitter this evening to Nigerian entrepreneurs looking to start small businesses and also students trying to pay their school fees.
A lot of people have reached out to him and he has started picking randomly, asking the lucky ones to send their account details to his DM. See more tweets after the cut.
