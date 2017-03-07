 "Take care of your inner satisfaction before trying to meet up with strangers' expectation of you" - Sound Sultan advices artists | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 3 July 2017

"Take care of your inner satisfaction before trying to meet up with strangers' expectation of you" - Sound Sultan advices artists

Entertainer Sound Sultan took to Instagram hours ago to advice artistes not to spend a major percentage on their earnings on packaging. According to him;
"Don't spend your money on packaging. 80% For packaging 20% For managing. It's like constantly painting an empty house which you reside in. Take care of your inner satisfaction before trying to meet up with strangers expectation of you based on the industry lies and fake perception you try to keep up. Enjoy your life by enjoying your life !you dig? Good luck"
