"Don't spend your money on packaging. 80% For packaging 20% For managing. It's like constantly painting an empty house which you reside in. Take care of your inner satisfaction before trying to meet up with strangers expectation of you based on the industry lies and fake perception you try to keep up. Enjoy your life by enjoying your life !you dig? Good luck"
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Monday, 3 July 2017
"Take care of your inner satisfaction before trying to meet up with strangers' expectation of you" - Sound Sultan advices artists
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 7/03/2017 04:50:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment